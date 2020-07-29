Islamic scholars reject proposed castration of rapists in Kano

The Kano Council of Ulamas has rejected a proposal for the castration of confirmed rapists in the state.

The State House of Assembly had adopted the proposal for the castration of convicted rapists, following a motion sponsored by a member, Mr. Nuraddeen Alhassan, on July 15, 2020.

But in a communiqué, signed by the Council’s Chairman, Sheik Ibrahim Khalil, the council opposed the proposed castration, calling rather for a review of the Kano State Shari’a Penal Code 2000.

Khalil however noted that the council’s position did not mean they were supporting the criminal act of rapists.

He said “the council had resolved to visit the House of Assembly for advice and possible solutions in line with Islamic injunction.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

