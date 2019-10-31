ISIS confirms Baghdadi’s death, names new leader

The Islamic State (IS) group has confirmed the death of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and named his successor.

An IS outlet on messaging service Telegram said Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi had been named new leader of the terrorist group.

This comes days after US special forces tracked down Baghdadi in north-west Syria and attacked his compound.

The IS leader fled into a tunnel and killed himself and two children using a suicide vest.

Baghdadi was declared leader of the extremist group in 2014 when IS took control of huge swathes of Iraq and Syria and imposed its strict Islamic rule over the civilian population.

In an audio message, IS also confirmed the death of spokesman Abu al-Hasan al-Muhajir – who was killed in a separate joint US-Kurdish operation on 27 October.

The BBC reports that the Saudi national had been considered a potential successor to Baghdadi.

New IS spokesman Abu Hamza al-Qurashi also called on Muslims to swear allegiance to al-Qurayshi.