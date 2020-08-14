Is Brooklyn Beckham Already Married to Nicole Peltz?

Fans are speculating that Brooklyn Beckham and his model fiancé, Nicola Peltz have already tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

This news comes as a result of 21-year-old Beckham spotted wearing a plain gold band that looks like a wedding ring in recent pictures.

In a photo shared by Designer mum, Victoria Beckham, the photographer was caught on camera wearing a wedding ring on the fourth finger of his right hand.

Though Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz who got engaged in July are yet to publicly announce that they’re married, this picture has got fans thinking so.

Do you think they tied the knot already?

