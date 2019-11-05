Irv Gotti Speaks About Alleged Affair With Ashanti: ‘She’s Not a Homewrecker’

Irv Gotti wants you all to know that Ashanti is not a home-wrecker.

The Murde Inc. co-founder appeared on The Wendy Williams Show Monday to discuss the rumors swirling around his alleged affair with Ashanti, and vehemently denied the claims that his he cheated with the singer while still married to Debbie Lorenzo.

“Can I talk about this, with women, and I’m gonna circle back to you Wendy,” he said. “Why is it, if a man and a woman is married and they get separated and they’re totally separated … with me and Deb separated, she caught me cheating,” Gotti said, to which Wendy immediately asked him if the woman in question was Ashanti.

“No, Ashanti is not a homewrecker, guys. Ashanti had nothing to do with me and Deb. Deb caught me when I was directing ‘I Cry‘ in Baltimore. Deb, being the vicious person she is, she came down unannounced, ‘I’m Mrs. Lorenzo, give me the room key.’ The door was latched, but she knows I’m in there. That’s what broke me and Deb up.”

He also said Ashanti “wasn’t even in the picture” during the time of the alleged affair. When Wendy asked Gotti about the last time he spoke with Ashanti, Irv replied “we don’t speak. I’d talk to her. It’s nothing to me.” Ashanti has yet to comment on the entire situation..

Rumours of Irv’s infidelity with Ashanti date back years. And now he has shut it down.

See the video below: