‘Irishman,’ Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’ Among Netflix’s Most Popular Films of 2019

Variety is reporting that Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s “Murder Mystery,” Beyonce’s historic “Homecoming,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Disney’s “The Incredibles 2” rank among the most popular Netflix movies of 2019.

Per the outlet, Netflix released the master list of its most-favoured content in the United States, as well as individual rankings of films, original series, unscripted shows and comedy specials.

The report continued:

Following “Murder Mystery” as the year’s most popular film were titles including Michael Bay’s critically panned “6 Underground,” Pixar’s “The Incredibles 2,” Ben Affleck’s “Triple Frontier,” and Sony Animation’s Oscar winner “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Viewership numbers were not disclosed, though in June the streamer tweeted that “Murder Mystery” had Netflix’s biggest opening weekend ever, with over 30 million accounts watching the whodunit around the world. A sequel is currently in development. For the 2019 lists, “popularity” was not determined by the total number of viewers for a given piece of content, a Netflix spokesperson said. The lists were generated by counting the total number of households to stream an individual title for at least two minutes, during the first 28 days of its release.

Check out all the shows/films that made the list here.