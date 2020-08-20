Iretiola Doyle Slams Trolls who Label Creatives’ Hardwork Trash

Iretiola Doyle is venting on Twitter and rightfully so.

The veteran actress is sick and tired of trolls who are quick to label the hardwork of creatives trash yet have nothing to show for themselves.

In her tweet on the micro blogging app, Iretiola Doyle, obviously miffed called this lot ‘talentless twats’.

She tweeted;

“Lol.. SM sha. A talented test that has never created a thing in their miserable directionless life will just open an unwashed mouth and dismiss someone’s labour as trash.

“Alakori alaini nkan se..go do an if easy na. Your mouth like repository for trash”.

Your mouth like repository for trash.😌💅 — Iretiola Doyle (@IretiolaDoyle) August 20, 2020

