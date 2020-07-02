Ireti Doyle Speaks on Nigerian Twitter, Says the Platform is More About Destruction Than Justice

Veteran actress, Iretiola Doyle has lent her voice to the everyday controversies that occur on the Nigerian Twitter space.

The mother and grandmother who herself has been the recipient of Twitter’s fiery judgement, noted that the platform does more in the way of destruction than actually seeking justice for causes advocated on the micro blogging app.

In a tweet to sum up her sentiments, Ireti Doyle wrote,

“With the exception of a few small but mighty spaces truly out here doing the Lord’s work, Twitterng is very rarely about justice. It is about destruction. Know this, know peace and tread accordingly”.

