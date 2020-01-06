Iraqi Parliament votes for foreign troops to leave after US airstrike

Politics

Iraq’s parliament on Sunday approved a resolution to oblige the government to end the presence of foreign troops linked to a U.S.-led alliance fighting Islamic State.

In an emergency session, the parliament issued a resolution obliging the government to rescind its previous request for help from the anti-Islamic State coalition after the defeat of the extremist militia.

Furthermore, the parliament called for the government to prevent any foreign troops from using Iraqi airspace for any reason.

The extraordinary decision comes after a U.S. airstrike on Friday near Baghdad airport killed influential Iranian general, Qasem Solaimani and Iraqi Shiite militia leader along with several Iran-allied militiamen, leading to a rise in tensions in the region.

 

