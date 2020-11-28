Iran vows revenge after brutal murder of top nuclear scientist

Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of its most senior nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated near the capital Tehran on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh died in hospital after an attack in Absard, in Damavand county.

Hossein Dehghan, military advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to “strike” the perpetrators like thunder.

Western intelligence agencies believe Fakhrizadeh was behind a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme – which the country claims is solely for peaceful purposes.

The country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, called on the international community to “condemn this act of state terror”.

“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today,” he said in a tweet, accusing Israel of the assassination.

Fakhrizadeh’s name was specifically mentioned in Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation about Iran’s nuclear programme in April 2018.

There has been no comment from Israel on the news of the assassination.

