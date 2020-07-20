Iran executes alleged US spy

The Islamic Republic of Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for the CIA and Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

According to Iran, Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd was reporting on the movements of Iranian forces in Syria and spying on the Revolutionary Guards commander, Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike earlier this year.

This comes a week after Iran executed a former defence ministry employee convicted of selling information to the US.

The Iranian judiciary’s official news agency Mizan Online said that Majd’s death sentence “was carried out on Monday morning over the charge of espionage so that the case of his betrayal to his country will be closed forever,” as per the BBC.

Earlier this month a spokesman for the news agency said the former translator had been sentenced to death for spying on “various security fields, especially the armed forces and the Quds Force and the whereabouts and movements of martyr General Qasem Soleimani”.

The spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, said Majd had been found guilty of receiving money from the CIA and from Mossad.

The judiciary said in June that Majd was arrested about two years ago and was not directly involved in the attack on Gen Soleimani.

