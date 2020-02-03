IPPIS: ASUU vows to embark on strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities [ASUU], Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, has vowed to embark on an industrial action very soon to express their grievances against the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System introduced by the federal government.

The Chairman of the ATBU chapter, Dr. Adamu Babayo, said a second strike is looming over federal government’s inability to honour negotiations.

He said that although they were yet to receive their December salaries, they are on standby to see if the federal government will make real its promise to withhold their January salaries should they refuse to be enrolled for the IPPIS.

Babayo, however, said that whether their salaries are paid or not, they would soon go on a strike.

He said:

“The strike will be in twofold, whether they pay us or they don’t pay us, we have a looming strike. We are going to have two types of strikes.

” The first strike is on IPPIS (Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System) and the second strike is on their refusal to honour negotiations and refusal to allow the State Universities to function properly by talking to the State Governors.”

He added that “they should expect another strike this February apart from this one (on IPPIS if their salaries are withheld.)”