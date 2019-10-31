IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu gives condition for return to Nigeria

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday, stated the condition under which he would be ready to stand trial in a Nigerian court.

Speaking through his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu told Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, that he was ready to face trial if his safety would be guaranteed by the court.

Ejiofor told the court that the application to restore the IPOB leader’s bail so that he could face his trial was filed on April 1.

“We have an application for bail filed on April 1, 2019, the application was served on the prosecution and it is ripped for hearing.

“We urge the court to restore his bail on the ground that the court will guarantee his safety when he comes back to the country to continue his trial,” he said.

Counsel to the Federal Government, Labaran Shuaibu, opposed to the application, before urging the court to adjourn the matter to enable them to file the necessary processes.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Nyako, who adjourned the matter till Jan. 16, said the only way he could guarantee Kanu’s safety was to keep him in the prison, noting that even judges are no longer safe in the country.

“Even judges are being abducted in the country. So prison is the only safest place for him,” she said.

Justice Nyako, who had ordered the re-arrest of Kanu for flouting his bail conditions, insisted that trial would continue in the absence of the IPOB leader and directed that a bench warrant be issued for his arrest.