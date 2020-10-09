IPOB threatens to launch Radio Biafra in Daura

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to launch Radio Biafra in Daura, the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari, within six weeks.

This comes on the heels of the N654m approval made by the Federal Government to monitor and crash radio Biafra frequencies in the country.

In a statement on Thursday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group stressed that Radio Biafra is not only received in Biafra land but in various parts of Nigeria.

It described the radio station as the choice of millions of audience in over 100 countries of the world, adding that it is well ahead of Nigeria, and far too late to stop Biafra.

The statement partly reads: “The attention of the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the approval of N654m by the Federal Government of Nigeria to monitor and crash Radio Biafra frequencies in the country particularly in South East and South South geopolitical zones.

“In case they are unaware, Radio Biafra is not only received in Biafra land but in various parts of Nigeria. It is also the choice radio station of millions of audience in over 100 countries of the world. We are well ahead of Nigeria, and it’s far too late to stop Biafra. We are a divine movement ordained by the Most High God in Heaven (Chukwu Okike Abiama) who created Heaven and Earth.

“We are a divine movement ordained by the Most High God in Heaven (Chukwu Okike Abiama) who created Heaven and Earth. This wicked but futile decision was taken during their Federal Executive Council meeting held Wednesday, 7th of October 2020.

“That the Federal Government of Nigeria mapped out such a whopping amount of money for this unreasonable project despite its precarious economic state only confirms it’s jittery over the name IPOB. We thought they said we are miscreants? How come they are now losing sleep over miscreants?

“The Nigerian Government and its agents have spent more than this amount in the past and nothing came out of it. We are expecting them to approve more money for the fight because they must understand that they will try but cannot withstand IPOB and its Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Such attempts in the past amounted to efforts in futility, and this time, they will fail again.

“We now understand why some traitors and saboteurs among Biafrans are making frivolous and concocted press statement on the pages of newspaper, attacking IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in a way of showing their loyalty to the caliphate so they could collect more money from the windfall.”

