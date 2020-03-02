IPOB threatens Supreme Court judges over Imo Guber review

Ahead of the eagerly-awaited Supreme Court review of electoral judgements regarding Governor Hope Uzodinma and former Governor Emeka Ihedioha on Monday, Igbo separatists, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned that nothing but a fresh election would be acceptable to the group.

Handing down the warning on a Radio Biafra broadcast, IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu pointed out the judges must respect the wishes of the people and reverse the judgement or call for a fresh election.

Kanu vowed to stop the judges from travelling abroad if they sustain the judgement on governor Uzodinma.

“Any attempt to make Hope Uzodinma remain as the governor, I will dissect them one after the other, I will use every part of my life to stop them from travelling abroad,” he stated.

“No matter what their plan is Imo judgement must not stand, we are warning the whole world, I do not know who Emeka Ihedioha is, frankly speaking, I do not care, but what happens in Imo affects everybody, it must not be allowed to stand to avoid disaster and chaos.

“The only way out is to call for a fresh election in Imo State, there is no other justifiable reason, we are warning the whole world, we are a peaceful movement, what we cannot tolerate is for a bunch of people in Sokoto, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano and Abuja to determine what happens in Biafra land, it cannot happen, Hope Uzodinma cannot remain there because the people did not vote for him, nobody voted for APC.”

Recalling the Supreme Court judgement in Bayelsa State, Kanu said: “For those who want to use Bayelsa judgment on Imo State, the facts are clear, the Supreme Court lied.”

Kanu alleges that the APC led Federal Government wants to retain governor Uzodinma as a stooge in order to perfect its plans for the state.

“It is very clear why they are not looking for any other place in Biafra land but Owerri, what they wish to occupy is Owerri for very spiritual reason for those of you who are blind in spirit and cannot see that the Caliphate needs Owerri very much, they believe they can strangle us, Bayelsa is not important to them, what they are looking for is Imo.

“I do not want people to be led astray by the judgement that was obtained in Bayelsa case. Hope Uzodinma is a stooge of the Fulani caliphate, a servant like his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, we cannot allow their plan to for Imo to work no matter what,” Kanu stated.