IPOB says will support Amoteku with one million men

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday, lauded the South-West Governors for setting up Operation Amotekun, an outfit aimed at addressing security challenges in the region.

Kanu assured that members of the group were ready to support the outfit with all their strength.

In a statement Thursday, IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said the group leader Kanu was ready to support the South-West (Amotekun) with one million men.

According to Kanu:

“The final and definitive stance of the Biafran people is that IPOB will support Operation Amotekun with all our might.

“Regardless of the history of politics of treachery that may have existed between the East and the West in the past, our leaders have sworn to work with this generation of Yoruba leadership with the likes of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Yinka Odumakin, Femi Fani-Kayode and Omoyele Sowore at the helm.

“I will support this generation of Yorubas that setup Ametokun. IPOB will work with them. If they want one million men, I will give them to make sure the Fulani Caliphate murderous expansionism is stopped. We will support the Yorubas in all forms and by every means necessary. To hell with the Fulanis.

“IPOB will back Amotekun Security Outfit. Amotekun is not going anywhere. They are here to stay and IPOB will support them.”

Governors from Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Lagos States had a few weeks ago in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital inaugurated the security outfit aimed at taclling the menace of insecurity in the region.

But in a surprise turn Tuesday, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, declared the outfit as illegal and not backed by law, leading to condemnation across the country.