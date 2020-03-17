IPOB raises alarm over plot to decimate Biafrans  

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has alerted the world of the alleged plot by ‘Fulani terrorists’ to totally decimate the people of Biafra, particularly Ndigbo, before the end of March 2020.

The separatist group alleged that the Sunday bomb explosion in Lagos was clearly targeted at Igbo homes and businesses.

A statement on Monday by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that about 14,000 churches have already been earmarked for bombing by terrorists.

The statement partly reads: “Our race is sleepwalking into a disaster worse than any seen before by an endangered people.

“Intelligence gathering by IPOB has revealed that about 14,000 churches have already been earmarked for bombing by the terrorists who have been deployed to the zone.

“Most of the terrorists are already living among the people in the various communities and cities in South East where some of them operate now as tricycle (Keke) riders, commercial motorcycle operators and shoe makers.

“They wander around our villages and streets as innocent people but they have wicked intents and are only waiting for order to unleash mayhem.

“Few days ago some of these blood suckers were observed in Umuahia identifying some churches to bomb on the set date. Further intelligence report by IPOB intelligence crack team revealed that the terrorists have concluded plans to blow up the marked churches simultaneously on the set date once they receive the final order from their sponsors. This, they intend to carry out before March 30.

“There is already so much evidence confirming this wicked plot. Just last week a soldier in mufti was seen at Orie Ugba Umuahia narrating how he narrowly escaped execution for refusing to ally with a secret plot to unleash mayhem on Biafrans. Similar event was also reported at Okigwe last month.”

IPOB observed that many Fulani terrorists have infiltrated Keke and Okada operators in most cities and villages with the evil objective of familiarising themselves with the terrains.

While expressing worry that the entire Biafra land has been surrounded by alleged Fulani terrorists, IPOB urged Igbo people and entire Biafrans to be on guard.

It added: “They have already taken over our forests and farm lands marauding as herdsmen. Some of their foot soldiers now live among us posing as shoe shiners, hawkers, labourers and gatemen.”

IPOB regretted that the South East Governors and some selfish political jobbers are not concerned about the disturbing trend saying that they are joking with the security of their people.

The group accused the governors of conniving with Abuja to betray IPOB, stressing that they have refused to form regional security outfit unlike their counterparts in the South West.

It called on the international community to hold the Nigerian Government for the genocide going on in Christian communities across the country.

Continuing, the statement said: “They have refused to protect innocent people but allowed Fulani herdsmen and terrorists to move about with weapons of warfare including AK47.

“Our people should not trust or depend on our so-called Fulani enthroned leaders any more for their security.

“We call on all church leaders in the South East/South-South to brace up for the worst. Everybody should get ready to defend oneself. This is time to unite as Ndigbo and push back the invaders. Our people should also stop boarding Keke or Okada being operated by strangers.

“Our message to the terrorists and their sponsors is that they will be shocked as across the entire East including the lugubriously names South-South IPOB is ready for them.”