IPOB insists on October 1 sit-at-home

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has restated its resolve to observe the sit-at-home order earlier issued by its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on October 1, 2020.

The separatist group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, insisted that the sit-at-home must be observed throughout Biafraland.

It called on people to boycott every activity in connection with the Nigeria independence anniversary, saying that Nigeria as a nation “has nothing to celebrate after 60 years of misery, poverty, state-organised terrorism and death.”

The statement read in part: “Nigeria is held hostage by those who have more regard for their cows than human beings. So, there is nothing to celebrate. We must remember all victims of Fulani terrorism in our land and beyond.

“All markets and business premises in Biafraland must remain closed from 6am to 6pm on October 1st. The same way, Biafran traders outside Biafraland should stay away from their shops and business environment on that day. All roads in Biafraland MUST be deserted. Every motor-park should be under lock and key, it must remain closed.

“Mororist, tricycle and motorcycle operators should keep-off all roads in Biafraland. More importantly parents and guardians should not make the mistake of allowing their children to step outside or gather in large numbers as terrorists are planning a deadly attack on that very day.

“There should be no public event, processions or protests. Everybody in Biafran territory must remain indoors from dawn to dusk. All Biafrans must remain indoors to avoid becoming victims of stray bullets because Nigerian Army and Police will as usual be out in force looking for who to kill.”

IPOB stressed that “any governor, political office holder in Biafraland or anywhere in Nigeria who thinks he can endear himself to the Caliphate masters by issuing counter directive should be ready for what awaits every traitor in the history of liberation struggle.”

“Those using the cover of political office to surrender Ebonyi State to the murderous Miyetti Allah terrorists and their counterparts using the name of inconsequential and roundly compromised socio-cultural groups to issue statements designed to attract Fulani patronage must be made to understand that treachery never pays.

“All Biafrans home and abroad are united in their resolve to lock Biafraland down on October 1 and no traitor can break our ranks or dent our resolve.

“We advise all Biafrans and our sympathisers all over the world including our Oduduwa brothers and sisters to join us in observing this order. If you were indoors during COVID-19 lockdown for months and never died of hunger, staying at home for 12 hours on October 1st won’t in anyway hurt you but rather it will send a message to the whole world that we are tired of the pain, suffering and terrorism in Nigeria.”

IPOB insisted that its agitation for Biafra will not be stalled because of a promise of Nigeria President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

“Take your ‘Igbo Presidency’ and give us Biafra. Biafra is non-negotiable and very soon we shall restore our dream republic!” it said.

