IPOB hails Gov Okowa for exposing army’s involvement in Delta attack

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has praised the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa’s brave condemnation of the Nigerian Army’s alleged involvement in the recent orgy of violence allegedly unleashed on parts of the state by Fulani herdsmen.

The group said on Monday the ugly incident “should drive home the importance of survivors of such premeditated slaughter coalising around IPOB’s message of freedom as the only way out of the present impasse in the fight against state-sponsored Fulani terrorism in Nigeria.”

IPOB said that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s prophecies have been proved right with the recent spate of killings going on in the country.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said: “It is now as clear as broad daylight that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been right all along and those that mischievously accused him of hate speech are themselves the beneficiaries of the booming terror industry in Nigeria.

“The mind boggling accuracy of the prophetic predictions of our leader should cause every right minded person to ponder over the words and prophecies of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in depth to appreciate its magnitude and force.

“In 2014, before the murderous tendencies of Miyetti Allah was unleashed on hapless Nigerians, way before Fulani herdsmen, bandits, foreign fighters, ISWAP, Ansaru, Al-Qaeda in the Mahgreb descended on innocent citizens with the fury of a Biblical plague; way before the emergence of Major Gen. Buhari, our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said it live on air during his prophetic message of 6th February, 2014 on Radio Biafra that:

“Fulani herdsmen will be armed and encouraged to slaughter us with impunity and their masters will protect them.

“Our leader went on to prophesy that they are coming to ensure that my people are enslaved forever, those who do not believe me, will soon see it happen before their eyes.

“They are coming to elevate Fulani supremacy, to reposition the security agencies by sacking all competent hands and replace them with their kinsmen to drive ethnic domination of the Biafrans and other tribes in Nigeria.”

IPOB regretted that the Devil has blinded most people with pettiness, envy and jealousy to appreciate and embrace Kanu’s message of redemption, hence the endless vicious cycle of violence.

Continuing, the statement said: “It is now clear to all and sundry that Nigeria military personnel accompany Fulani herdsmen on their killing sprees across every nook and cranny of our land as was the case in Delta State on the 16th of February 2020.

“It was precisely because of this reason that our leader called for mass resistance against the invading hordes from the Sahel.”

The group called on the people to be prepared saying that it is going to take on Fulani terrorists in the land.