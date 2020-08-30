IPOB explodes, bans Miyetti Allah from S/East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned Miyetti Allah not to operate their new security outfit on Biafra land.

IPOB stressed that it will be in the interest of the group to restrict their operations to the core North where they came from, and not venture into Biafra territory, “otherwise, they will regret it”.

A statement on Saturday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said: “It has come to the attention of the Global family of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that the Miyetti Allah Hore Kautal, has perfected plans to formally launch its much-talked -about national vigilante group on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

“According to our intelligence, Miyetti Allah also wants to deploy its vigilantes across the country immediately after the launching.

“We know their mission; contrary to the lies they are feeding the gullible public with, they are rather coming to fulfill the order by their father, Usman Dan Fodio who, in 1960, charged Muslims to dip the Quoran into the Atlantic Ocean. But we assure them that they will meet their Waterloo in the entire Biafra land.

“IPOB is ready for them irrespective of the sophistry of those backing them. We are very formidable and fully ready to defend our land against these vampires! We don’t need them, and will never give them any inch of our land. We shall repel them and chase them back to the Sahel.

“How can we allow globally recognized terrorists and those who rape and maim after butchering others to police our communities? This can never happen!

“The Nigeria Army invaded the home of our Leader after IPOB had launched its Biafra Security Services, BSS. But now that the world’s fourth most dangerous terrorist organisation is about being formerly launched in Nigeria, everybody has suddenly gone mute.

“This has exposed the hypocrisy of the Presidency. They rejected regional security outfits and cajoled states into community policing, yet they have maintained criminal silence over the plot by the Fulani to float their killer agents.

“We have all it takes to secure all Biafra borders. The Almighty God, Chukwu Okike Abiama, has answered our prayers,” IPOB added.

