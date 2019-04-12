IPOB Defends Nnamdi Kanu over Viral Bedroom Video [Watch]

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to the viral video of Nnamdi Kanu and a lady having fun in bed.

In a statement by IPOB’s deputy leader, Uche Mefor, the separatist group said the woman in the video his Kanu’s wife, Mrs Uchechi Okwu-Kanu and wondered if it’s a crime to enjoy intimacy with one’s spouse.

Mefor also accused the ruling All Progressive Congress of circulating the clip which he claims is old.

“The video making rounds about the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not new, it has been in circulation since 2013/2014 and as such nothing to be surprised about. Be advised accordingly, though, that this is a video of husband and wife (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and our own Mrs Uchechi Okwu-kanu),” the statement read.

“We note that employing of this cowardly conduct remains in the circumstances the only response-and-panic-control strategy from the already destabilized, panicky Aso Rock cabals and their e-rats to try to regain their battered and tattered image.

“These hopelessly hopeless retards hacking, invading the privacy of the unstoppable Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would bring the zoo to her knees more than ever before. We challenge these charlatans to publish the videos of their wives.

“Anybody sharing that video is an agent of the zoo called Nigeria, report them on both Facebook and any platform they are operating on and more importantly block them. Be rest assured that we shall unmask the perpetrators behind the fake Facebook accounts.”

