IPOB dares Police, vows to attend burial on Nnamdi Kanu’s parents

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called out the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, for his alleged threat against the group.

The group wondered why as mourners they are warned not to attend the burial ceremony of the parents of their leader.

IPOB described the statement as condemnable saying that such utterance can only obtain in Biafraland where socio-cultural and political leadership are in the hands of unrepentant traitors.

A statement on Monday by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said: “It is now crystal clear to the general public that the leader of the Police Command in Umuahia, Abia State wants to use the name of our most revered leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and indomitable IPOB worldwide to be noticed as the Fulani slave of the month.

“Last month it was Hope Uzodinma in Imo State, this month it is the turn of Abia in the person of Mr Okon.

“He is given to making these irrelevant statements in order to advance his unremarkable career as the obedient servant of the caliphate the same way other equally misguided slaves in his position did before him.

“In the sad history of Nigeria, never has there been an edict or warning issued against those mourning the passing of loved ones only now in Abia State.

“Will a commissioner of police make such a ridiculous statement in the Sharia North.

“Not even during the burial ceremony of countless murderous Fulani terrorists in the north did any police commissioner find it worthy to warn mourners not to attend a funeral service. In the sad history of Nigeria, never has there been an edict or warning issued against those mourning the passing of loved ones only now in Abia State.

“As our leader expressly pronounced during his radio address on Saturday 8 February 2020, should any shot be fired in and around Afaraukwu on Friday 14 February 2020, the family and children of CP Okon will be hunted down and killed. If Buratai is involved through his cowardly army that ran away from Boko Haram in the north with their tails between their legs, is found culpable his children will also pay the price anywhere they are in the world. We say enough is enough.

“IPOB is an international movement currently engaged in international diplomacy to drive home the need to put the long suffering ethnic nationalities the British herded together into their failed experiment in Nigeria out of the stronghold of Arewa core North.”

IPOB insisted that it will peacefully attend the burial of His Royal Majesty and his wife warning that if the Nigerian army and police attempt to breach the peace, that the world will bear it witness.

The group added: “Military officers in Afaraukwu Umuahia cannot stop IPOB from coming to the burial of our leader’s parents on 14th of February, next week Friday. Biafra is resonating all over the world today, a special thanks to our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB family worldwide.

“All the years of threats and brutal crackdowns on IPOB have all resulted in making IPOB more defiant, determined and ruthless in our pursuit of the noble goal of Biafra liberation. The recent statement in the Sun newspaper of the 8th of February 2020 attributed to this CP Okon is something he will come to regret in time to come.”