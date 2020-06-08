Invite Miyetti Allah president over inciting remark – CAN tells FG

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Director General of the State Security Service and the Inspector General of Police to invite the National President of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo.

CAN Vice Chairman for the 19 northern states, John Joseph Hayab, in a statement, said that the “newspaper story credited to the National President of one of the groups of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore confirms and identifies those who do not wish Nigeria to live in peace and unity.”

Hayab said no well-meaning individual should use the name of an association or platform like Miyetti Allah to make such serious divisive statements, adding that Nigeria does not belong to any ethnic group, section or religion but to everyone.

According to him, Nigerians will wait and see what the Federal Government through her security agencies will do about such an inflammatory statement.

“CAN, therefore, calls on the Federal Government through the DG SSS and IGP to have a session with the ethnic superiority champion to school him on the diversity of Nigeria and the need for restraint from such reckless statements,” he stated.

He urged all well-meaning members of Miyetti Allah to urgently disassociate themselves from what he described as Bodejo’s provocative statement as proof that the speaker was acting alone.

“Without a doubt, there are members of Miyetti Allah who love this country genuinely, craving to see the country grow in peace and develop in every sphere reckon that the statement credited to the group’s President is not a popular view, as such, needs to be publicly opposed,” he said.

“Nigeria’s problems are numerous; from insecurity to bad economy and now the Covid-19.

“CAN, therefore, does not want to add to the barrage of problems the country faces by letting unscrupulous people make grave and ungodly utterances that have dangerous security implications.”

