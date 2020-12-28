Invitation: Reps deny apologizing to Buhari

The spokesman for the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia), has denied report that the House had apologized to President Muhammadu Buhari over invitation to appear before it over security matters.

Kalu advised the media to uphold the ethics of journalism practice and not misconstrue events or developments.

“The president or the Presidency, as the case may be, never sought for an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out her Constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate.

“Where then did the media get the report that the House, as an institution, apologized to anyone?

“For the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologized to anyone for exercising its Constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the Legislature.

“We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to these democratic ethics and ideals as well,” he said.

