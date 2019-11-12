Intrepid Monkey uses Zookeeper’s Phone to shop online

A Chinese zookeeper, Lv Mengmeng, learnt to keep her handset more carefully after a monkey she raised caused a little damage with it.

She dropped the phone and went to buy food for the simian, and to her greatest surprise, she receives a confirmation for things she did not order.

A quick look at the CCTV shows the primate operating her phone while she was away.

Unknown to her, the monkey had been watching her purchase goods on e-commerce platforms.

Clarifying the reason she left her office leaving the primate behind, the zoo worker according to Mail Online report said while checking daily necessities on an e-commerce site, she discovered the monkey was hungry and then decided to get it something to eat.

“I like playing on my phone and I like playing on my phone next to it. It has seen me placing orders on Taobao [Chinese e-commerce site].”

She confirmed the ordered products will be kept since they are daily necessities, she only regretted not to have enjoyed discounts on her purchase.