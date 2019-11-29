Into the Wild! Okonjo-Oweala visits Africa’s largest slum in Kenya

Ex-Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, recently paid a visit to Kibera, Africa’s largest slum.

Kibera, located in the south-west of Nairobi, about 5 km from the city centre in Kenya, is the largest slum in Nairobi and the largest urban slum in Africa.

Okonjo-Iweala, an economist and international development expert who sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), and the African Risk Capacity (ARC), described the experience as humbling.

She wrote on Twitter,

This #Thanksgiving, I’m reflecting on my recent visit to Kibera – Africa’s largest urban slum. I was humbled to observe the grit and resilience of people living in the informal settlement, the majority of whom migrate from rural areas in search of jobs and a better life.

This kind of rapid urbanisation brings serious challenges: inadequate housing, overcrowding, poor sanitation, and grinding poverty. It also exacerbates a number of health issues such as the pressing need for immunisation strategies geared to urban populations.

I applaud the dedication and commitment of health workers like Joy – a young woman who is continuing her mother’s legacy by supporting the delivery of immunisation and other essential health services to Kibera residents.

A crucial step in meeting the immunisation needs of the urban poor is to use data to uncover obstacles to vaccine access. This will help to map the reality on the ground and clearly identify inequities…

…Knowing where our efforts are best spent brings us closer to ensuring that everyone – no matter where they live – is healthy and thriving.

See photos below…