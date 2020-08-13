Int’l Youth Day: Ooni wants BBNaija TV Show replaced

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has called for the replacement of the Big Brother Naija TV show as he marks the International Youth Day with some Nigerian youths in his palace at Ile Ife, Osun.

Ooni Ogunwusi, who played host to scores of Nigerian youths from all parts of the country under the aegis of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in Ile-Ife, criticized the prominent reality show, which he said has been misrepresenting the goodness and integrity of the Nigerian youths.

“Nigerian youths are fond of accusing and abusing our leaders, stop abusing them contribute your own quota. Let’s wear our thinking caps and begin to act like the real future leaders that we are.

“In the last general election, the total number of vote cast was around 27 million while over 170 million people voted during the 2019 Big Brother 9ija reality show.

“This is a practical reality of who Nigerian youths are and where our priorities lie as Nigerians.

“The funny side in all of these is that we still go to bed, have a good sleep, and wake up with the hope to meet a Nigeria we didn’t create. Nigerians Youths! Nigerians Youths!! Nigerians Youths!!!

“Unfortunately, every time I talk about this kind of attitude, everyone just laughs and moves on. What kind of nation are we building?

“When people say this country, or what kind of country is this, they are indirectly saying these people – it is the people that make a country; so what kind of Nigerian youths are we?” Ooni asked.

Speaking further, the monarch offered a suggestion for a reality show, which will protect the country’s values, cultures, and traditions.

He urged leaders of the National Youth Council of Nigeria to work out plans on the show, which will be called, “The Big Nigeria Reality Show”.

“The proposed show will be structured in a way that young professionals, talented individuals, and others across several fields of endeavor will be showcased and helped to reach their peak.

“This would help the participants and also help viewers to have access to people that can be seen as role models,” Ooni added.

