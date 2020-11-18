Int’l flight to resume at Port Harcourt, Enugu airports before Christmas

International flights from and to Kano, Port-Harcourt and Enugu airports will resume before December 25, the Federal Government has announced.

FG also lifted the flight ban on Lufthansa, KLM, Air France and Qatar Airways, thereby paving the way for them to resume their operations in and out of the country.

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika explained in a statement Tuesday that the ministry liaised with all relevant authorities to ensure that the airports and the international airlines meet all the safety and requirements

Sirika, in the statement by ministry’s Director, Public Affairs, James Odaudu,said: “All international airports in the country may resume international flights before the end of the year, as the ministry is working with the Federal Ministry of Health.

“The ministry is also working with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and other relevant bodies to ensure that the airports meet all the safety and health requirements and protocols.”

The minister expressed satisfaction over the understanding and cooperation of aviation stakeholders in ensuring the smooth reopening of the nation’s airspace.

He also emphasised the need for airlines operating in the country to employ international best practices in handling Nigerian passengers, as the government would not tolerate any form of maltreatment of its citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

