Interpol Allegedly Whisk Away Dubai-Based Businessman, Mompha

A new report has alleged that Interpol, in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (FFCC), has arrested Nigerian businessman Mompha.

According to Instablog9ja, this was confirmed by a source close to the situation which alleged that the Dubai-based CEO of Mompha Bureau De Change, whose real name is Ismaila Mustapha, was arrested three days ago, shortly after arriving in the country.

“It was gathered that he was picked up by the Interpol and he is currently undergoing interrogation in the custody of EFCC,” said the report. Adding: “The exact reason why he was allegedly arrested remains unknown for now.”

