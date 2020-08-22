Internet Sensation, Prophet ‘Indaboski’ Odumeje Welcomes Fifth Child

Internet sensation and clergyman, Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere (Odumeje) aka ‘Indaboski’ has welcomed his fifth child.

The Anambra based prophet who has his Church in Onitsha, took to Instagram to reveal the latest addition to the ‘Lion Family’.

Odumeje who has a long list of nicknames including, “Indaboski Bahose”, “Odumeje the Lion himself”, “the Liquid Metal”, the SmackDown pastor captioned a picture of father and newborn,

“Welcome to my home baby 5G. You shall bring Favour to all the #LionFamily worldwide”.

