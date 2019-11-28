Internet goes wild as Trump posts shirtless image of his head on Rocky’s Body

U.S. President Donald Trump sent the internet in fire Wednesday after he posted an image of his head superimposed on the muscular body of Rocky Balboa, a boxer from the movie series “Rocky.”

Following the bizarre post, many of his followers responded with memes and photos of their own, inevitably comparing Trump’s physique to that of former President Barack Obama.

Some of his followers cheered him on with messages of support, saying there is a “fighter in the White House” and thanked him for “being our champion.”

“No president has ever fought as hard as President @realDonaldTrump on behalf of hardworking, taxpaying, Constitution supporting, God-fearing, middle- and working-class, patriotic, everyday, American citizens,” tweeted Allen Sutton, editor of the StewardshipAmerica.com website.

But his critics used the tweet as an opportunity to take swings at Trump, calling the Republican president “delusional” and “narcissistic.”

“Is it just me or did this Trump Rocky photo make anyone else throw up in their mouth a little?” tweeted actress Angela Belcamino.

Others view the tweet from different political lenses.

This is all wrong. Rocky defeated Russia, while Trump continues to hand them victories. — Nick Jack Pap-pass the Gravy (@Pappiness) November 27, 2019

I see Merkel & Trump both posted to social media around the same time today. The chancellor went with a clip from her talk on free speech in the digital age. The president went with a photoshop of his head on the body of Rocky Balboa. Leadership really does take many forms. pic.twitter.com/gvCWjAJ8yO — Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) November 27, 2019

The Rocky III-inspired photo is among similar “Trumpy Balboa” designs — some saying “Yo, Hillary!” — from a “patriotic” apparel company that also features shirts with the president firing a machine gun in front of a waving American flag.

Mr Trump posted the photo an hour after he arrived at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

While Trump did not include text in the post, some in the media speculated that it was in reference to his ability to fight off controversy during the ongoing impeachment inquiry in Congress.

Others suggested that the image alluded to comments he made on Tuesday about his health during a rally in Florida, where he said doctors told him he had a “gorgeous chest” during a recent physical.