Internet explodes as Allen Onyema, CEO of Air Peace, is indicted for Fraud

Social media in Nigeria has been set on fire after the shock indictment of the CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema and the airline’s Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, in the United States for $20 million bank fraud and money laundering.

In a statement published   Friday on the website of the U.S Department of Justice, Mr Onyema was accused of laundering money from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.

Following the damning indictment, Twitter users in Nigeria have expressed concerns and doubts over the culpability of the much-adored airline boss.

Onyema shot to national prominence recently after volunteering to evacuate hundreds of stranded Nigerians from South Africa following xenophobic attacks in the country.

He got a standing ovation from lawmakers during his visit to the House of Representatives in September and the lawmakers also recommended him for a national honour following his heroic act of evacuating stranded Nigerians from South Africa.

However, the report of Onyema’s indictment has sparked an uproar on Twitter Nigeria since Friday night.

Here are some of the reactions from shell-shocked Nigerians…

