Internet explodes as Allen Onyema, CEO of Air Peace, is indicted for Fraud

Social media in Nigeria has been set on fire after the shock indictment of the CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema and the airline’s Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, in the United States for $20 million bank fraud and money laundering.

In a statement published Friday on the website of the U.S Department of Justice, Mr Onyema was accused of laundering money from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.

Following the damning indictment, Twitter users in Nigeria have expressed concerns and doubts over the culpability of the much-adored airline boss.

Onyema shot to national prominence recently after volunteering to evacuate hundreds of stranded Nigerians from South Africa following xenophobic attacks in the country.

He got a standing ovation from lawmakers during his visit to the House of Representatives in September and the lawmakers also recommended him for a national honour following his heroic act of evacuating stranded Nigerians from South Africa.

However, the report of Onyema’s indictment has sparked an uproar on Twitter Nigeria since Friday night.

Here are some of the reactions from shell-shocked Nigerians…

The CEO of Air Peace Nigeria, Allen Onyema can save his Airline by quickly dissociating (stepping down as Chairman) himself from it. This indictment is a crisis that has the potential to raze his entire business empire to the ground. Or will he take the risky legal route? https://t.co/3XiEzxVaq2 — Emmanuel Maduneme (@E_Maduneme) November 23, 2019

The Allen Onyema, CEO of Air peace money laundering scam is elementary. ¹* Sets up a sham company: Springfield Aviation LLC ²* Aviation LLC, receive funds in the US ³* Funds get transferred around under cover of buying airplanes. The question now is who does he launder for? — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) November 23, 2019

Maaan this Allen Onyema news is mad troubling. I’m hoping it’s some type of mix up. But maaan federal indictment is no joke. They’ve done their homework — Bola Lawal (@BWLawal) November 23, 2019

Watch out for those who will carry this Allen onyema alleged fraud case on their head like Ghana weaving. They are most likely to be those who didn't hail him for saving Nigerians from xenophobia in SA — Enebechi leo Esq. (SPFR) (@Iamprosperous1) November 22, 2019

Since last night I have been in Shock over news that Allen Onyema( Airpeace CEO ) is involved in fraud I so love the man that I cant even make a post about it. Jesus Christ! I am wishing the allegations are untrue or there is a mixup somewhere. — Anastasia Uchenna – Ozoemena (@anasoguegbe) November 23, 2019

Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace has been indicted for fraud and money laundering in the State of Georgia. He is of course presumed innocent until proven guilty. — Chidi (@chidi__0) November 22, 2019

Nigerians we need to rekax, take a breather and think. For heaven's sake think. How can so many of us be so stupid?. So we have gov't officials that steal/launder money, thieves in high places yet the FBI skipped them all and target Mr. Allen Onyema and you fools believe them? — Felix Dogara (@DiscipleofOgun) November 23, 2019

Allen Onyema, the much loved chairman of Air Peace indicted for money laundering by the DOJ in the US, Was the whole public display of kindness meant to buy some sympathy for this? Really sad!!! https://t.co/KgwA4C0vm5 — kay (@kharyourdey101) November 22, 2019

Just when we are still celebrating our darling Allen Onyema, after his heroic rescue of Nigerians from Xenophobic South Africa, US Dept of Justice releases a damning report on allegations of fraud & money laundering totalling $20m by Air Peace CEO. Urrgh! https://t.co/XrP35EEMLb — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) November 22, 2019

So two days ago, Joe Igbokwe, complained about Air peace barring him from flying because he criticised them and tonight we are seeing news of Chief Allen Onyema being a money launderer. 😊 — Unu amaro kam si kwado (@AfamDeluxo) November 22, 2019