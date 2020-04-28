Internet explodes after Prophet TB Joshua stormed wilderness to ‘pray and fast’ for Coronavirus

Popular Nigerian prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, better known as TB Joshua, is no stranger to controversies.

The founder and spiritual leader of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) has over the years emerged as one of the most divisive figures in Nigerian Christendom; and he’s not about to stop now.

Days after he was upbraided online for comically prophesying that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic would end on March 27, the eccentric cleric has caused yet more uproar with his latest antics.

On Monday, TB Joshua posted pictures of him lying calmly on a yoga mat in what appears to be a mountain top, with the claim that he had stormed the wilderness for a four-day prayer and fasting session to “know God’s mind” on (COVID-19).

“In Jesus' name, we present the nations, the world at large to You, Lord. Forgive them their iniquities. Forgive them their wrongs. Forgive them their sins, Lord Jesus. There is cure in the Blood of Jesus. Heal our land! Heal the world! Heal them of fear of COVID-19!" #TBJoshua pic.twitter.com/K4DSVzwMPH — TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) April 28, 2020

His revelation comes exactly a month after his infamous ‘prophecy’ of the end of the deadly virus across the globe.

It also coincided with a national address by President Muhammadu Buhari announcing a one-week extension of the lockdown in the nation’s capital Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through the country.

For many Nigerians, this is one publicity stunt too many, as they took to social media to express their displeasure at the antics of religious leaders in the country.

A Twitter user @Adadioramma said: “I hope when this pandemic is over, Nigerians will remember that Oyedepo, Adeboye, TB Joshua, Sulaiman, Oyakhilome and other miracle peddlers are simply showmen who couldn’t perform when we needed them the most.”

Another user, @Afrikuz wrote: “Here’s prophet TB Joshua dancing Skelewu on mountain Corona. This pic was taken by a gorilla just passing by.”

@CovenantBuhari wrote: “Covid 19: You mean TB Joshua went to the Mountain to pray, accompanied by his bible, cameramen and press crew!”

It will be recalled that in 2014, TB Joshua became the butt of all jokes after he predicted that the Super Eagles would successfully defend their 2013 AFCON title. It turned out Nigeria didn’t even qualify for the tournament in Equatorial Guinea in 2015.

There was even more derision for the clergyman when in 2016 he saw a ‘vision’ that the US would finally have a female president.

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton was odds-on favourite to succeed Barrack Obama. She was however beaten by outsider Donald Trump in one of the biggest political upsets in modern history.

Now, he’s on a mountain top praying for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. And Nigerians, as well as millions around the world, are quietly praying and hoping that his string of high profile bad lucks would finally come to an end.

The man needs a break.

