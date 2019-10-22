International Music Chart: Travis Scott’s ‘Highest in the Room’ Leads

Travis Scott’s Highest in the Room tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Tones X I’s Dance Monkey.

Lizzo’s Truth Hurts drops two spots to number 3, while Regard’s Ride It follows behind at number 4.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita drops two spots to number 5 this week, while Harry Styles’ Lights Up debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s 10, 000 Hours, while Post Malone’s Circles rises two spots to number 8.

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved drops to number 9, while Chris Brown’s No Guidance featuring Drake leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE

9. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

8. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

7. DAN + SHAY & JUSTIN BIEBER – 10,000 HOURS

6. HARRY STYLES – LIGHTS UP

5. SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO – SENORITA

4. REGARD – RIDE IT

3. LIZZO – TRUTH HURTS

2. TONES X I – DANCE MONKEY

1. TRAVIS SCOTT – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM