International Music Chart: Travis Scott’s “Franchise” Featuring Young Thug Debuts

10. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

9. POP SMOKE FT. LIL TJAY – MOOD SWINGS

8. PAUL WOOLFORD X DIPLOX KAREEN LOMAX – LOOKING FOR ME

7. HEADIE ONE FT. AJ TRACEY X STORMZY – AIN’T IT DIFFERENT

6. DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

5. INTERNET MONEY FT. GUNNA X DON TOLIVER X NAV – LEMONADE

4. CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

3. BTS – DYNAMITE

2. 24GOLDN FT. IANN DIOR – MOOD

1. TRAVIS SCOTT FT. YOUNG THUG – FRANCHISE

