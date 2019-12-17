International Music Chart: The Weeknd’s ‘Heartless’ Leads

The Weeknd’s Heartless tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Tones X I’s Dance Monkey.

Post Malone’s Circles drops two spots to number 3, while Stormzy’s Own it featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy rises two spots to number 4.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas debuts at number 5, while Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now sits at number 6.

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved drops four spots to number 7, while his next single Before You Go follows at number 8.

At number 9 we meet Maroon 5’s Memories, while Arizona Zervaz’s Roxanne leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. ARIZONA ZERVAZ – ROXANNE

9. MAROON 5 – MEMORIES

8. LEWIS CAPALDI – BEFORE YOU GO

7. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

6. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

5. MARIAH CAREY – ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS

4. STORMZY FT. ED SHEERAN X BURNA BOY – OWN IT

3. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

2. TONES X I – DANCE MONKEY

1. THE WEEKND – HEARTLESS