International Music Chart: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Tops

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore’s You’ll Never Walk Lone.

Drake’s Toosie Slide drops to number 3, while Roddy Ricch’s The Box continues to sit prettily at number 4.

Saint Jhn’s Roses drops two spots to number 5, while Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now maintains its spot at number 6.

Doja Cat debuts at number 7 with Say So, while Live Lounge Allstars debuts at number 8 with Times Like These.

At number 9 we meet, Harry Style’s Adore You, while Dua Lipa’s Physical leads the chart form behind.

See the list below:

