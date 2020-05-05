International Music Chart: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Tops

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by The Weeknd’s After Hours.

Drake’s Toosie Slide sits at number 3, while Roddy Ricch’s The Box continues to sit prettily at number 4.

Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now rises one spot to number 5, while Saint Jhn’s Roses drops two spots follows at number 6.

Post Malone’s Circles returns to number 7, while Doja Cat’s Say So rises one spot to number 8.

At number 9 we meet, Harry Style’s Adore You, while Justin Bieber’s Intentions featuring Quavoa leads the chart form behind.

See the list below:

10. JUSTIN BIEBER FT. QUAVO – INTENTIONS

9. HARRY STYLES – ADORE YOU

8. DOJA CAT – SAY SO

7. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

6. SAINT JHN – ROSES

5. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

4. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

3. DRAKE – TOOSIE SLIDE

2. THE WEEKND – AFTER HOURS

1. THE WEEKND – BLINDING LIGHTS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

