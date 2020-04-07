International Music Chart: The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Leads

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by  Roddy Ricch’s The Box.

Saint Jhn’s Roses drops one spot to number 3, while Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now follows at number 4.

Dua Lipa’s Physical rises four spots to number 5, while The Weeknd’s Heartless debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Post Malone’s Circles, while Joey Corry’s Lonely drops two spots to number 8.

Future’s Life is Good featuring Drake drops four spots to number 9, while Dua Lipa’s  Break My Heart leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DUA LIPA – BREAK MY HEART

9. FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

8. JOEL CORRY – LONELY

7. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

6. THE WEEKEND – HEARTLESS

5. DUA LIPA – PHYSICAL

4. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

3. SAINT JHN – ROSES

2. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

1. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

