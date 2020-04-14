International Music Chart: The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Leads

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by Roddy Ricch’s The Box.

Drake’s Toosie Slide debuts at number 3, while Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now follows at number 4.

Saint Jhn’s Roses drops one spot to number 5, while Post Malone’s Circles repeaks at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Dua Lipa’s Physical, while Future’s Life is Good featuring Drake rises one spot number 8.

Joey Corry’s Lonely drops one spot to number 9, while Harry Styles’ Adore You leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. HARRY STYLES – ADORE YOU

9. JOEL CORRY – LONELY

8. FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

7. DUA LIPA – PHYSICAL

6. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

5. SAINT JHN – ROSES

4. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

3. DRAKE – TOOSIE SLIDE

2. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

1. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS