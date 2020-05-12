International Music Chart: The Scotts, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi’s ‘The Scott’ Tops

The Scotts, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi’s The Scott tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by The Weeknd’s After Hours.

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights drops two spot to number 3, while Drake’s Toosie Slide also drops off a spot to number 4.

Meghan Thee Stallion’s Savage Remix featuring Beyonce debuts at number 5, while Roddy Ricch’s The Box drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Doja Cat’s Say So remix featuring Nicki Minaj, while Post Malone’s Circles follows at number 8.

Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now drops to number 9, while Justin Bieber’s Intentions featuring Quavo leads the chart form behind.

See the list below:

10. JUSTIN BEIBER FT. QUAVO – INTENTIONS

9. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

8. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

7. DOJA CAT FT. NICKI MINAJ – SAY SO

6. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

5. MEGHAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE REMIX

4. DRAKE – TOOSIE SLIDE

3. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

2. THE WEEKEND – AFTER HOURS

1. THE SCOTTS, TRAVIS SCOTT X KID CUDI – THE SCOTT

