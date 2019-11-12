International Music Chart: Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You to Love Me’ Leads

Selena Gomez’s Lose You to Love Me tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Tones X I’s Dance Monkey.

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved drops two spots to number 3, while Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now debuts at number 4.

Post Malone’s Circles follows at number 5, while Regard’s Ride It drops to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita, while ED Sheeran’s South of the Border featuring Camilla Cabello and Cardi B follows at number 8.

Lizzo’s Truth Hurts drops to number 9, while her hot single, Good as Hell, leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. LIZZO – GOOD AS HELL

9. LIZZO – TRUTH HURTS

8. ED SHEERAN FT. CAMILLA CABELLO & CARDI B – SOUTH OF THE BORDER

7. SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO – SENORITA

6. REGARD – RIDE IT

5. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

4. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

3. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

2. TONES X I – DANCE MONKEY

1. SELENA GOMEZ – LOSE YOU TO LOVE ME