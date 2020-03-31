International Music Chart: Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Leads

Roddy Ricch’s The Box tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by Saint Jhn’s Roses.

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights rises one spot to number 3, while Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now drops to number 4.

Future’s Life is Good featuring Drake sits at number 5, while Joey Corry’s Lonely rises two spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Arizona Zervas’ Roxanne, while Dua Lipa’s Physical debuts at number 8.

Harry Styles’ Adore Your debuts at number 9, Justin Bieber’s Intentions featuring Quavo leads the chart from behind.

