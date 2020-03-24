International Music Chart: Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Leads

Roddy Ricch’s The Box tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by Saint Jhn’s Roses.

Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now rises two spots to number 3, while The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights drops two spots to number 4.

Future’s Life is Good featuring Drake sits at number 5, while Aitch and AJ Tracey’s Rain featuring Tay Keith retains its spot at number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Post Malone’s Circles while Joey Corry’s Lonely debuts at number 8.

Lil Uzi Vert’s Baby Pluto also debuts at number 9, while Arizona Zervas’ Roxanne leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. ARIZONA ZERVAS – ROXANNE

9. LIL UZI VERT – BABY PLUTO

8. JOEL CORRY – LONELY

7. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

6. AITCH X AJ TRACEY FT. TAY KEITH – RAIN

5. FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

4. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

3. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

2. SAINT JHN – ROSES

1. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX