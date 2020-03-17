International Music Chart: Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Leads

Roddy Ricch’s The Box tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights.

Future’s Life is Good featuring Drake sits at number 3, while Saint Jhn’s Roses rises three two spots to number 4.

Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now rises two spots to number 5, while Aitch and AJ Tracey’s Rain featuring Tay Keith debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Post Malone’s Circles while Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love gains two spots to number 8.

Arizona Zervas’ Roxanne sits at number 9, while Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. BILLIE EILISH – NO TIME TO DIE

9. ARIZONA ZERVAS – ROXANNE

8. LADY GAGA – STUPID LOVE

7. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

6. AITCH X AJ TRACEY FT. TAY KEITH – RAIN

5. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

4. SAINT JHN – ROSES

3. FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

2. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

1. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX