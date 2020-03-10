International Music Chart: Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Leads

Roddy Ricch’s The Box tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights.

Future’s Life is Good featuring Drake sits at number 3, while Saint Jhn’s Roses rises three two spots to number 4.

Post Malone’s Circles maintains its spot at number 5, while BTS debuts at number 6 with ON.

Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die drops three spots to number 7, Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now retains its position at number 8.

Lady Gaga returns to the chart., at number 9, with Stupid Love, while Arizona Zervas’ Roxanne leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. ARIZONA ZERVAS – ROXANNE

9. LADY GAGA – STUPID LOVE

8. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

7. BILLIE EILISH – NO TIME TO DIE

6. BTS – ON

5. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

4. SAINT JHN – ROSES

3. FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

2. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

1. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

