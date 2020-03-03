International Music Chart: Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Leads

Roddy Ricch’s The Box tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights.

Future’s Life is Good featuring Drake sits at number 3, while Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die drops two spots to number 4.

Post Malone’s Circles maintains its spot at number 5, while Tones and I’s Dance Monkey rises two spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Saint Jhn’s Roses, while Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now rises one spot to number 8.

Arizona Zervas’ Roxanne repeaks at number 9, while Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

9. ARIZONA ZERVAS – ROXANNE

8. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

7. SAINT JHN – ROSES

6. TONES AND I – DANCE MONKEY

5. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

4. BILLIE EILISH – NO TIME TO DIE

3. FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

2. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

1. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX