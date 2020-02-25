International Music Chart: Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Leads

Roddy Ricch’s The Box tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die.

Future’s Life is Good featuring Drake sits at number 3, while The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights drops two spots to number 4.

Post Malone’s Circles drops one spot to number 5, while Maroon 5’s Memories maintains its spot at number 6.

Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go drops one spot to number 7, while Tones and I’s Dance Monkey continues to sit at number 8.

At number 9, we meet, Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, while Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

9. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

8. TONES AND I – DANCE MONKEY

7. LEWIS CAPALDI – BEFORE YOU GO

6. MAROON 5 – MEMORIES

5. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

4. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

3. FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

2. BILLIE EILISH – NO TIME TO DIE

1. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

