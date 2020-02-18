International Music Chart: Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Leads

Roddy Ricch’s The Box tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights.

Future’s Life is Good featuring Drake rises to number 3, while Post Malone’s Circles rises one spot to number 4.

Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go rises three spots to number 5, while Maroon 5’s Memories rises two spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, while Tones and I’s Dance Monkey repeaks at number 8.

Eminem’s Godzilla featuring Juice WRLD continues to sit at number 9, while Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

9. EMINEM FT. JUICE WRLD – GODZILLA

8. TONES AND I – DANCE MONKEY

7. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

6. MAROON 5 – MEMORIES

5. LEWIS CAPALDI – BEFORE YOU GO

4. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

3. FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

2. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

1. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX