International Music Chart: Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Leads

Roddy Ricch’s The Box tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights.

Future’s Life is Good featuring Drake rises to number 3, while Post Malone’s Circles rises one spot to number 4.

Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go rises three spots to number 5, while Maroon 5’s Memories rises two spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, while Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved rises two spots to number 8.

Eminem’s Godzilla featuring Juice WRLD repeaks to number 9, while Dan + Shay’s 10, 000 hours featuring Justin Bieber leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

1. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

2. THE WEEKEND – BLINDING LIGHTS

3. FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

4. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

5. LEWIS CAPALDI – BEFORE YOU GO

6. MAROON 5 – MEMORIES

7. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

8. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

9. EMINEM FT. JUICE WRLD – GODZILLA

10. DAN + SHAY X JUSTIN BIEBER – 10,000 HOURS