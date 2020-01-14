International Music Chart: Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ Leads

Post Malone’s Circles tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by Stormzy’s Own It featuring Ed Sheeran.

10. LIZZO – GOOD AS HELL

9. JUSTIN BIEBER – YUMMY

8. ARIZONA ZERVAZ – ROXANNE

7. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

6. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

5. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

4. LEWIS CAPALDI – BEFORE YOU GO

3. MAROON 5 – MEMORIES

2. STORMZY FT. ED SHEERAN X BURNA BOY – OWN IT

1. POST MALONE – CIRCLES