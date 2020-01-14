International Music Chart: Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ Leads

Post Malone’s Circles tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by Stormzy’s Own It featuring Ed Sheeran.

Maroon 5’s Memories sits at number 3, while Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go rises to number 4.

Roddy Roch’s The Box debuts at number 5, while Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now sits at number 6.

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved returns to number 7, while Arizona Zervaz’s Roxanne sits at number 8.

Justin Bieber returns to the chart with Yummy while Lizzo’s Good as Hell repeaks at number 10.

See the list below:

10. LIZZO – GOOD AS HELL

9. JUSTIN BIEBER – YUMMY

8. ARIZONA ZERVAZ – ROXANNE

7. LEWIS CAPALDI – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

6. DUA LIPA – DON’T START NOW

5. RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

4. LEWIS CAPALDI – BEFORE YOU GO

3. MAROON 5 – MEMORIES

2. STORMZY FT. ED SHEERAN X BURNA BOY – OWN IT

1. POST MALONE – CIRCLES

